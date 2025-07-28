President Dissanayake leaves for official visit to Maldives

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has left the island short while ago, to embark on a three-day official visit to Maldives from July 28 to 30, 2025.

This visit is being undertaken at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

During the visit, President Dissanayake is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Muizzu and witness the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding aimed at deepening mutual cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The State Visit is also significant as Sri Lanka and the Maldives commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations this year, it said.

During his stay, the President is also scheduled to address a business forum and meet with members of the Sri Lankan expatriate community, the statement added.

President Dissanayake will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, along with senior government officials.