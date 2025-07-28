18-year-old dies following assault in Matale

18-year-old dies following assault in Matale

July 28, 2025   08:16 am

An 18-year-old youth has died following an assault that escalated after an argument between two groups at a residence in the Palapathwela area of Matale.

The deceased was a resident of Palapathwela, Matale.

On July 27, the deceased, along with three others, had arrived at the suspect’s house and started an argument with the suspect and the residents.

The ongoing investigation has revealed that as the argument escalated, the suspect attacked the deceased in the neck with a sharp weapon and also inflicted cuts on another person.

The injured have been admitted to Matale Hospital, but one person succumbed to his injuries after being admitted.

The suspect involved in the crime has been arrested, and the Matale Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

