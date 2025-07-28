One dead, over 5 injured as crane truck collides with multiple vehicles

July 28, 2025   08:55 am

A fatal road accident occurred this morning (28 July) near the Cemetery Roundabout in Borella, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to more than five others, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred when a crane truck with malfunctioning brakes collided with multiple vehicles.

The injured have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment, said police.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

