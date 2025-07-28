A 33-year-old suspect has been arrested in Matara in connection with the shooting incident at the residence of Tharaka Nanayakkara, a National People’s Power (NPP) member of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, police said.

On July 16, a shooting incident was reported in Udukawa, Weligama.

According to police, two unidentified gunmen arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at the residence of a member of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha in Udukawa at around 4:40 a.m.

The shooter had subsequently fled the scene.

When inquired by Ada Derana, the Office of the Police Media Spokesperson stated that no one was injured in the shooting and that shots were fired at the gate of the house.

According to the Police Media Division, the Weligama Pradeshiya Saba member who represents the NPP had previously informed police about receiving death threats.