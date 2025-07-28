The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Minister Mervyn Silva, who is accused of illegally acquiring assets during his tenure as a minister, be taken up on September 24.

The case was taken up today (28) before Colombo High Court Judge Sahan Mapa Bandara.

During the court proceedings, attorneys representing both sides requested that the case be referred for a full trial conference.

Accordingly, court has ordered that the case be called for a pre-trial conference on September 24.

The Bribery Commission filed the case alleging that Mervyn Silva committed an offense under the Anti-Corruption Act by illegally acquiring property worth nearly Rs. 150 million, in excess of his lawful income, while serving as a minister between 2010 and 2012.