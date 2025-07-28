President appoints new Chief Secretary for Uva Province

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed P.A.G. Fernando as the Chief Secretary of Uva Province, effective immediately, the President’s Media Division stated.

The letter of appointment was officially handed over to her by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (28).

Fernando, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, previously served as the Secretary to the Ministry of Education Cultural & Arts, Sports & Youth Affairs & Information Technology Western Province, the PMD added.