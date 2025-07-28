Four Acting Ministers have been appointed for key ministries in light of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s state visit to the Maldives.

President Dissanayake left the island this morning on a three-day state visit to the Maldives.

President Dissanayake was accompanied on his three-day state visit to the Maldives by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.

The appointments, announced by the President’s Media Division (PMD), are as follows:

• Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

• Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eranga Weeraratne has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Digital Economy.

• Deputy Minister of Defense, Aruna Jayasekara has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Defense.

• Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.