Four Acting Ministers appointed during Presidents visit to Maldives
July 28, 2025 12:35 pm
Four Acting Ministers have been appointed for key ministries in light of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s state visit to the Maldives.
President Dissanayake left the island this morning on a three-day state visit to the Maldives.
President Dissanayake was accompanied on his three-day state visit to the Maldives by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.
The appointments, announced by the President’s Media Division (PMD), are as follows:
• Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.
• Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eranga Weeraratne has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Digital Economy.
• Deputy Minister of Defense, Aruna Jayasekara has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Defense.
• Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.