Crane driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis

July 28, 2025   01:36 pm

The crane driver involved in the fatal accident in Borella this morning (28), in which an individual died, was under the influence of cannabis, according to Police.

This has been revealed during a medical examination conducted on the relevant individual, police noted.

A total of seven individuals injured in the accident are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

Police stated that one of the injured individuals succumbed to his injuries at the time of admission to the hospital.

This was also confirmed by Dr. Rukshan Bellana, Deputy Director of the Colombo National Hospital.

Dr. Rukshan Bellana also noted that among the injured, two are women, and the remaining five are men.

The accident occurred when a crane traveling from Rajagiriya towards the Bauddhaloka Mawatha collided with six motorcycles and three motor vehicles that were stopped near the traffic signals at the Kanatta roundabout.

The deceased was a 62-year-old resident of Athurugiriya.

The driver of the crane involved in the accident has been taken into custody, and the police suspect that the accident may have been caused by brake failure.

