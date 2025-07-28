ASPI surpasses 19,500 points for first time ever

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) reached a historic milestone today (15) as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed the 19,500-points mark for the first time in the capital market’s history.

Accordingly, the ASPI rose by 50.15 points to close at 19,517.86 points, surpassing the previous high of 19,467.71 points recorded on July 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 Index moved up by 19.47 points to close at 5,774.51 points.

Today’s turnover was recorded as over Rs. 6.16 billion.