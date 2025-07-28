Thilini Priyamali granted bail

Businesswoman Thilini Priyamali has been granted bail after being produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today (28).

Homagama Magistrate Rajindra Wijesuriya ordered her release on surety bail amounting to Rs. 200,000.

Priyamali was arrested earlier today by the Homagama Police on multiple charges, including obstructing the duties of a fiscal officer at the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.

She was taken into custody after arriving at the police station, following a court order requiring her to provide a statement to the police.

Businesswoman Thilini Priyamali, was previously arrested and remanded for allegedly committing massive financial fraud.