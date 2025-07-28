Thilini Priyamali granted bail

Thilini Priyamali granted bail

July 28, 2025   04:33 pm

Businesswoman Thilini Priyamali has been granted bail after being produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today (28). 

Homagama Magistrate Rajindra Wijesuriya ordered her release on surety bail amounting to Rs. 200,000.

Priyamali was arrested earlier today by the Homagama Police on multiple charges, including obstructing the duties of a fiscal officer at the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.

She was taken into custody after arriving at the police station, following a court order requiring her to provide a statement to the police.

Businesswoman Thilini Priyamali, was previously arrested and remanded for allegedly committing massive financial fraud.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Teachers' opinions not considered when education reforms were drafted  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Teachers' opinions not considered when education reforms were drafted  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

China among the top R&D spenders in the world - UOP Vice Chancellor (English)

China among the top R&D spenders in the world - UOP Vice Chancellor (English)

Youths and school students must discuss proposed education reforms - PM Harini (English)

Youths and school students must discuss proposed education reforms - PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka's Cardinal Ranjith opposes same-sex marriage concept (English)

Sri Lanka's Cardinal Ranjith opposes same-sex marriage concept (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Education reforms will ensure secure future for all children - PM Harini assures

Education reforms will ensure secure future for all children - PM Harini assures

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)

Govt attempting to drop the quality of Sri Lanka's education  Champika (English)