Broker arrested near DMT office in Narahenpita

A broker who attempted to solicit a bribe near the head office of the Department of Motor Traffic in Narahenpita has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

The arrest was made during a sting operation carried out by the Commission, where the suspect was apprehended in connection with accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000.

The suspect had allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs. 30,000 to have the certificate of registration of a motorcycle amended as the original registration certificate by officials at the Department of Motor Traffic.

He was arrested while accepting Rs. 10,000 as an advance payment at a shop near the Department, located down Gajaba Mawatha, at the time he took custody of the documents.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.