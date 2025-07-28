Two arrested over abduction and murder of youth in Kahawatta remanded
July 28, 2025 05:25 pm
Two individuals, who were arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of a youth in Kahawatta have been remanded until July 28.
July 28, 2025 05:25 pm
Two individuals, who were arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of a youth in Kahawatta have been remanded until July 28.
NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.