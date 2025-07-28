Former Navy Commander Nishantha Ulugetenne remanded

Former Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) Admiral (Retired) Nishantha Ulugetenne who was arrested earlier today by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been remanded, Ada Derana reporter said.

He has been remanded until July 30 by the Polgahawela Magistrate’s Court.

The former Navy Commander was arrested by the CID over the disappearance of a youth from Pothuhera while he was functioning as the Director of Naval Intelligence.