Public urged not to fly kites near airports

July 28, 2025   06:31 pm

The general public has been requested to refrain from flying kites near airports in the country.

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) states that it has received reports of an increase in the number of kites being flown near airports.

Due to this, the Air Force warns that there is a risk of accidents involving aircraft.

Previously, the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Pvt) Ltd. has also announced a ban on flying kites near international airports due to safety concerns for aircraft and passengers.

Flying kites is a popular hobby across Sri Lanka.

