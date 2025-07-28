Owner of crane truck involved in fatal Borella accident arrested

The owner of the crane truck involved in the fatal road accident that occurred this morning (28) in Borella has also been taken into custody, police stated.

According to police, both the driver and the owner of the crane truck are scheduled to be produced before the Hulftsdorp No. 02 Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the crane truck driver involved in the fatal accident, in which an individual died, was under the influence of cannabis, according to police.

This has been revealed during a medical examination conducted on the relevant individual, police noted.

A total of seven individuals injured in the accident are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

Police stated that one of the injured individuals succumbed to his injuries at the time of admission to the hospital.

This was also confirmed by Dr. Rukshan Bellana, Deputy Director of the Colombo National Hospital.

Dr. Rukshan Bellana also noted that among the injured, two are women, and the remaining five are men.

It has been reported that two among those injured are police officers.

The accident occurred when a crane traveling from Rajagiriya towards the Bauddhaloka Mawatha collided with six motorcycles and three motor vehicles that were stopped near the traffic signals at the Kanatta roundabout.

CCTV footage showed that the truck driver, while vehicles were stopped at the traffic lights, sped forward, running over the line of vehicles.

The deceased was a 62-year-old resident of Athurugiriya.

Meanwhile, police suspect that the accident may have been caused by brake failure.