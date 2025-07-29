Former Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody arrested by CID

Former Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He has reportedly been arrested in connection with an incident of allegedly lodging a false complaint claiming that he has received death threats from notorious underworld figure Koralagamage Mandinu Padmasiri, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’.

The arrested former Senior DIG is currently receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital, under the custody of the CID, due to an illness.