Few showers expected in parts of the island

A few showers may occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today (29), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.

Fairly strong winds of about 40kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Southern province.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.