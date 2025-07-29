New York shooting: Four including police officer dead

At least four people were reportedly killed, including a New York Police Department officer, in a shooting in New York’s central Manhattan on Monday (local time). The shooter, tentatively identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, has also died from what police believe is a self-inflicted injury, according to a report by CNN.

The shooting took place at a skyscraper in a crowded part of Midtown Manhattan, just blocks from Grand Central Station, Rockefeller Centre and the Museum of Modern Art, provoking a lockdown in the area. The 634-foot skyscraper, located at 345 Park Avenue, south of Central Park, occupies a full city block and is one of the few buildings in the city with its own zip code. The area is home to several five-star business hotels, as well as several corporate headquarters, including those of Colgate-Palmolive and KPMG, the auditing firm.

Mayor Eric Adams said on X the officer had been “struck down” and expressed his “deepest sympathies” to the family of the officer, although a department spokeswoman said she could neither confirm nor deny an officer had been killed.

Police wrote on X that the scene, around Park Avenue and East 51st Street, had been “contained and the lone shooter is dead,” without providing details about the identity of the suspect.

“At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized,” police commissioner Jessica Tisch wrote on X amid reports of several people being shot. She gave no other details about the incident.

Fox News, citing the New York Police Department, reported that at least six people including a police officer were shot, with the officer in a critical condition in an area hospital.

Police officers deployed a drone near Park Avenue at the height of the evening rush-hour as dozens of officers swarmed the area, some carrying long guns and others wearing ballistic vests.

