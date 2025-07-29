Several MoUs inked between Sri Lanka and Maldives

Several MoUs inked between Sri Lanka and Maldives

July 29, 2025   06:22 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, currently on a state visit to the Maldives, held bilateral discussions with Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu yesterday (28) at the Maldivian Presidential Office.

Upon his arrival at the Maldivian Presidential Office, President Dissanayake was warmly welcomed by Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

After President Anura Kumara Dissanayake signed the guest book, the two leaders posed for an official photograph.

Following this, the bilateral discussions between the President and the Maldivian President commenced.

After the discussions, agreements were exchanged between both parties. This included a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Foreign Service Institute of Maldives (FOSIM) and the Bandaranaike Diplomatic Training Institute, as well as an agreement on mutual legal assistance.

These agreements are expected to strengthen relations and cooperation between the Maldives and Sri Lanka across various sectors. The first agreement aims to provide mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, while the second is a Memorandum of Understanding on diplomatic training and the exchange of related information and documents between the respective institutions.

The agreements were exchanged by Dr. Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Maldives and Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, on behalf of Sri Lanka.

Subsequently, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu made statements to the media concerning this state visit to the Maldives.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

President Anura Kumara begins state visit to Maldives (English)

President Anura Kumara begins state visit to Maldives (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Teachers' opinions not considered when education reforms were drafted  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Teachers' opinions not considered when education reforms were drafted  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

China among the top R&D spenders in the world - UOP Vice Chancellor (English)

China among the top R&D spenders in the world - UOP Vice Chancellor (English)