Several MoUs inked between Sri Lanka and Maldives

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, currently on a state visit to the Maldives, held bilateral discussions with Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu yesterday (28) at the Maldivian Presidential Office.

Upon his arrival at the Maldivian Presidential Office, President Dissanayake was warmly welcomed by Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

After President Anura Kumara Dissanayake signed the guest book, the two leaders posed for an official photograph.

Following this, the bilateral discussions between the President and the Maldivian President commenced.

After the discussions, agreements were exchanged between both parties. This included a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Foreign Service Institute of Maldives (FOSIM) and the Bandaranaike Diplomatic Training Institute, as well as an agreement on mutual legal assistance.

These agreements are expected to strengthen relations and cooperation between the Maldives and Sri Lanka across various sectors. The first agreement aims to provide mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, while the second is a Memorandum of Understanding on diplomatic training and the exchange of related information and documents between the respective institutions.

The agreements were exchanged by Dr. Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Maldives and Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, on behalf of Sri Lanka.

Subsequently, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu made statements to the media concerning this state visit to the Maldives.