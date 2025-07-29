No shortage of essential medicines in 2026, health officials claim

July 29, 2025   07:08 am

Officials attached to the Ministry of Health have claimed that there will be no shortage of essential medicines in 2026.

This was revealed when the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Health, Media and Women’s Empowerment inquired into the medicine shortage and related matters at the Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe.

Officials from the Ministry of Health informed the Committee that the current shortage of medicines has arisen due to delays in placing orders in previous years. However, they have assured the Committee that the procurement process for the year 2026 has already commenced, and there will be no shortage in 2026. They further stated that by the end of this year, 80% to 90% of essential medicine items are expected to be available in the country, according to a statement issued by the Department of Communication of Parliament.

In response to an inquiry made by the Committee regarding the availability of very essential medical items, the Ministry officials confirmed that there is no shortage of such items at present.

