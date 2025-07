Yatinuwara Pradeshiya Sabah Opposition Leader, his wife and child have reportedly committed suicide at their residence in Yahalatenne, police stated.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570

- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)