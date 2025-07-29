Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near Andaman and Nicobar Islands

July 29, 2025   08:44 am

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit the Bay of Bengal, near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday morning (29).

According to India’s National Center for Seismology, the depth of the quake of 10 km and the exact location was Latitude 6.82 N, Longitude 93.37 E.

There have been no reports of any damage or casualties so far.

This quake comes a week after mild tremors were felt across Delhi and the national capital region on July 22.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck with its epicentre in Faridabad. No damage to property or loss of life was reported.

