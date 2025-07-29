Token strike by train drivers to go ahead as planned at midnight

Train drivers have announced that the 48-hour token strike will go ahead as planned at midnight today (29).

The General Secretary of the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union, Chandana Weeranduwa stated that although they have informed the authorities on multiple occasions about their issues, no firm solutions have been provided thus far.

They also discussed these issues yesterday (28) with the General Manager of Railways, and Chandana Weeranduwa said that no acceptable resolution could be reached during the meeting.

Yesterday, Chairman of the Union K.U. Konthasinghe said the token strike would be staged on 30 and 31 July if a positive response is not received to the letter submitted to the Ministry of Transport and the Department of Railways on July 22, 2025.

He emphasized that the strike will definitely proceed unless a decisive solution is offered—particularly concerning administrative issues and infrastructure challenges faced by the train drivers.