An office assistant attached to the Government Analyst’s Department has been arrested for the possession of narcotics, police stated.

The individual has been apprehended by a team of officers attached to the Intelligence Division of the Special Task Force in Hokandara South.

Officers found 265 grams of heroin and 250 grams of ICE (crystal methamphetamine) in his possession at the time of the arrest.

The 58-year-old office assistant is a resident of Hokandara South.

He has been handed over to the Malabe Police Station for further investigation.