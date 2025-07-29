Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case

Former Member of Parliament Thissa Kuttiarachchi today informed the Colombo District Court that he unconditionally apologized for the statement he made pertaining to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This announcement was made through his legal representatives during the court proceedings today in relation to a lawsuit filed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who demanded Rs. 10 billion in damages for defamation.

Subsequently, with the agreement of both parties, the case was settled amicably.