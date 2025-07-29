Duminda Dissanayake released from gold-plated T-56 firearm case due to lack of evidence

Duminda Dissanayake released from gold-plated T-56 firearm case due to lack of evidence

July 29, 2025   11:01 am

The Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (29) ordered the release of former Minister Duminda Dissanayake from the case filed over the discovery of a gold-plated T-56 firearm at an apartment complex in Havelock Town, citing lack of evidence.

During court proceedings, Magistrate Chathurika de Silva ordered the release of former Minister Dissanayake due to the absence of direct and circumstantial evidence related to the case.

The former Minister was taken into custody on 23 May in connection with investigations regarding ownership of a gold-plated T-56 type firearm found at a housing complex in Havelock Town.

The gold-plated T-56 assault rifle was discovered inside a woman’s travel bag at the apartment complex.

After being presented before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court, Duminda Dissanayake was ordered to be remanded.

Later, after considering a bail request submitted by him, he was released on bail under strict conditions on 14 July.

