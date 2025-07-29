Bay of Bengal earthquake has no impact on Sri Lanka - GSMB

There is no impact on Sri Lanka from the earthquake reported earlier today near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in the Bay of Bengal, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau has stated.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit the Bay of Bengal, at 12.11 a.m.

According to India’s National Center for Seismology, the depth of the quake of 10 km and the exact location was Latitude 6.82 N, Longitude 93.37 E.

Several strong aftershocks were reported following the quake, but no damage to property or loss of life has been reported.

Issuing a statement on the incident, the Director General of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, Deepani Weerakoon confirmed that there is no impact on Sri Lanka from the earthquake.

She also mentioned that the earthquake occurred about 260 kilometers away from Sri Lanka, and its magnitude was recorded as 6.6 on the Richter scale in Sri Lanka.

Although several aftershocks were reported following the earthquake, Weerakoon further stated that the public need not to panic regarding the event.