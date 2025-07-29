Bay of Bengal earthquake has no impact on Sri Lanka - GSMB

Bay of Bengal earthquake has no impact on Sri Lanka - GSMB

July 29, 2025   11:18 am

There is no impact on Sri Lanka from the earthquake reported earlier today near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in the Bay of Bengal, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau has stated.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit the Bay of Bengal, at 12.11 a.m.

According to India’s National Center for Seismology, the depth of the quake of 10 km and the exact location was Latitude 6.82 N, Longitude 93.37 E.

Several strong aftershocks were reported following the quake, but no damage to property or loss of life has been reported.

Issuing a statement on the incident, the Director General of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, Deepani Weerakoon confirmed that there is no impact on Sri Lanka from the earthquake.

She also mentioned that the earthquake occurred about 260 kilometers away from Sri Lanka, and its magnitude was recorded as 6.6 on the Richter scale in Sri Lanka.

Although several aftershocks were reported following the earthquake, Weerakoon further stated that the public need not to panic regarding the event.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

President Anura Kumara begins state visit to Maldives (English)

President Anura Kumara begins state visit to Maldives (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Teachers' opinions not considered when education reforms were drafted  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Teachers' opinions not considered when education reforms were drafted  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

China among the top R&D spenders in the world - UOP Vice Chancellor (English)

China among the top R&D spenders in the world - UOP Vice Chancellor (English)