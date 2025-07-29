Thailand-US trade talks should be concluded before Aug 1, minister says

Thailand-US trade talks should be concluded before Aug 1, minister says

July 29, 2025   11:52 am

Thailand’s trade talks with the United States are expected to be concluded before Aug 1, and US tariffs on the country are not expected to be as high as 36 per cent, its finance minister said on Tuesday (Jul 29).

The United States was Thailand’s largest export market last year, accounting for 18.3 per cent of total shipments, or US$54.96 billion. Washington has put its deficit with Thailand at US$45.6 billion.

Thailand is ready to negotiate and its proposal remains the same, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira told reporters.

“The United States has already opened the way for further negotiations, and we will continue the discussions,” he said.

Asked whether the talks could be done before the Aug 1 deadline, Pichai said, “Yes, it can be done in time. We’re definitely ready and now we’ll see how the US decides.”

US tariffs on Thailand could be announced on Aug 1 or Aug 2, Pichai said.

“This is roughly where things stand. I think it’s very close now,” he added. “I believe we definitely should not face 36 per cent.”

Earlier this month, Pichai said the country made more concessions in addition to an earlier improved trade proposal that offered zero tariffs on many US products.

He said US tariff rates on Thailand are expected to align with other countries in the region.

Vietnam and Indonesia now face US tariffs of 20 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, significantly lower than the levels announced in April.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

President Anura Kumara begins state visit to Maldives (English)

President Anura Kumara begins state visit to Maldives (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Teachers' opinions not considered when education reforms were drafted  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Teachers' opinions not considered when education reforms were drafted  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

China among the top R&D spenders in the world - UOP Vice Chancellor (English)

China among the top R&D spenders in the world - UOP Vice Chancellor (English)