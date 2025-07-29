July allowance for elders to be credited to bank accounts tomorrow

The monthly allowance designated for elderly individuals aged over 70, enrolled in the welfare benefit program, will be credited to their respective bank accounts tomorrow (30), the Welfare Benefits Board has announced.

The Board stated that the beneficiaries can withdraw the amount from their accounts from tomorrow.

This financial aid is provided to a total of 600,768 eligible individuals under the relief scheme while a total sum of Rs. 3,003,840,000 has been allocated for distribution this month to ensure the support reaches the intended recipients.