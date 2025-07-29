Police Constable among three arrested with medicinal drug stock worth Rs. 20 million

Police Constable among three arrested with medicinal drug stock worth Rs. 20 million

July 29, 2025   12:50 pm

A Police Constable, who had been running a drug storage facility within his own residence, has been arrested along with two others with a stock of medicinal drugs valued at approximately Rs. 20 million.

The arrested constable had been serving in the traffic division of the Kohuwala Police.

Among the arrested are the constable’s wife and a person alleged to have supplied the drugs.

During the raid, police seized a total of 1,330,420 pills which had been stored in his residence.

The raid was conducted based on intelligence received by the Mannar Crime Division.

Investigations have uncovered that the Constable, who had been serving at the Kohuwala Police for 14 years, was storing medicinal drugs provided by a pharmacy owner—the alleged main suspect in this trafficking operation—at his residence and distributing them to various parts of the country.

Accordingly, the three suspects have been arrested under three charges.

Police stated that the arrested constable and his wife are both 35 years old, while the pharmacy owner is a 49-year-old individual.

