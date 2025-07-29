Special train services to Kandy for Esala Perahera

July 29, 2025   12:51 pm

Sri Lanka Railways has announced special train services to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Esala Perahera at the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy.

Special trains will operate from August 4 to August 8.

Special trains are scheduled to operate from Colombo, Nawalapitiya and Matale to Kandy. 

The special train schedule is as follows:

Special Train No. 01
 Colombo Fort to Kandy – Operates daily from August 4 to August 8
Departure from Colombo Fort: 8:55 a.m.

Special Train No. 04
Kandy to Colombo Fort – Operates daily from August 4 to August 8
Departure from Kandy: 11:30 p.m.

Special Train No. 08
 Kandy to Polgahawela – Operates daily from August 4 to August 8
 Departure from Kandy: 11:45 p.m.

Special Train No. 03
 Matale to Kandy – Operates daily from August 4 to August 8
 Departure from Matale: 1:30 p.m.

Special Train No. 05
 Kandy to Matale – Operates daily from August 4 to August 8
Departure from Kandy: 11:35 p.m.

Special Train No. 06
Nawalapitiya to Kandy – Operates daily from August 4 to August 8
Departure from Matale: 1:55 p.m.

Special Train No. 07
Kandy to Nawalapitiya – Operates daily from August 4 to August 8
Departure from Kandy: 11:55 p.m.

