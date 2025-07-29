Maldives President hosts state banquet for President AKD

Maldives President hosts state banquet for President AKD

July 29, 2025   01:08 pm

President of the Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizz hosted a state banquet in honour of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is currently on a state visit to the Maldives, at the Kurumba resort, Maldives, the President’s Media Division said.

The dinner was organized by Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, the PMD added.

The Sri Lankan delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, participated in this occasion.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake left the island on a three-day state visit to the Maldives, yesterday.

