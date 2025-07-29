Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident remanded

The crane driver, who was involved in the fatal accident in Borella last morning (28), in which an individual died, has been remanded, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the Colombo Traffic Magistrate’s Court ordered the man to be remanded until August 7.

Additionally, the Magistrate ordered the release of the owner of the vehicle on a Rs. 500,000 surety bail.

These orders were issued by the Colombo Traffic Magistrate’s Court after considering the facts presented by the Borella Police.

The driver and the owner of the crane truck involved in the accident were arrested yesterday by the Borella Police.

According to police, the crane truck driver was under the influence of cannabis at the time of the accident.

This was revealed during a medical examination conducted on the relevant individual.

A total of seven individuals including two police personnel were injured in the accident.

One of the injured individuals succumbed to his injuries at the time of admission to the hospital.

The deceased was a 62-year-old resident of Athurugiriya.

The accident occurred when a crane traveling from Rajagiriya towards the Bauddhaloka Mawatha collided with six motorcycles and three motor vehicles that were stopped near the traffic signals at the Kanatta roundabout.

Meanwhile, police suspect that the accident may have been caused by brake failure.