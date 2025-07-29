Sri Lanka and Maldives will advance as partners united by common vision: President AKD

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has affirmed that Sri Lanka and the Maldives will not only remain close friends but will also advance as partners united by a common vision and purpose.

President Dissanayake made these remarks after attending a special dinner hosted by Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu at the Kurumba Maldives resort, the President’s Media Division stated.

The President Dissanayake expressed his delight at visiting the beautiful Maldives, a long-standing close friend and regional partner of Sri Lanka and recalled the profound friendship and historical ties between the two nations, the PMD added.

Speaking further at the event, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated:

“I consider it a great honour to visit the beautiful Maldives, a nation that has maintained long-standing relations with us as a close friend and partner of Sri Lanka.

Firstly, I wish to express my gratitude to His Excellency the President and the Government of Maldives for the hospitality extended to me and my delegation.

This visit to the Maldives reaffirms the enduring friendship, mutual respect and shared aspirations that unite our two countries.

As neighbouring nations in the Indian Ocean, our future paths are intertwined.

Over time, the mutual goodwill, understanding and kinship that have developed between our peoples have created a unique bond. Today, these relations continue to be nourished through diplomacy and active cooperation across various sectors.

This month, we commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of strong diplomatic relations between our two countries. This adds significant value to my visit and I truly consider it a privilege to be in the Maldives to celebrate this unique occasion.

The independence of the Maldives in 1965 marked a significant milestone in South Asian history. Sri Lanka takes pride in playing an important role in that historic process by providing the opportunity for the Maldivian Declaration of Independence to be signed in Sri Lanka. Furthermore, it is a source of great pride for us that the melody of independent Maldives’ national anthem was composed by the renowned Sri Lankan maestro, the late Pandit W.D. Amaradeva.

Your Excellency, I firmly believe our partnership is a reflection of regional cooperation among neighbouring states.

Whether it is strengthening maritime security, promoting blue economy initiatives, or collaborating in multilateral forums, Sri Lanka is committed to working with the Maldives to create a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Indian Ocean region.

His Excellency the President informed me that his English teacher and Physics teacher were both Sri Lankans. I am proud of that.

We are proud of the thousands of Sri Lankans who have contributed to the Maldivian economy and social progress at various levels, or who have imparted knowledge to generations as teachers. We greatly appreciate the respect that Sri Lankans receive in the Maldives. Likewise, we value Maldivians who consider Sri Lanka their second home, whether they are studying in our schools and universities, seeking medical treatment, or enjoying our island’s tourism and hospitality. They are not merely foreigners residing in each other’s countries but bridges connecting our nations.

Tourism is a key component of both our economies. The Maldives ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens choose Sri Lanka as a tourist destination. We are pleased to see an increase in arrivals of Maldivian tourists in recent years. We invite Maldivian tourists to visit Sri Lanka to experience a second home.

Your Excellency, as we look to the future, it is my belief that our two countries will advance closely, not just as friends but as partners united by a common vision and purpose. I am confident that this visit will pave the way for deeper cooperation, broader understanding and an even stronger friendship between our two nations.

I wish you a healthy life and the courage to transform the Maldives into a more prosperous nation!”

The Sri Lankan delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, was also present at the event.