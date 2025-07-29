Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne presents credentials to Indian President

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Mahishini Colonne has presented her credentials to the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu.

The Indian President accepted credentials from the High Commissioner at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (29).

Mahishini Colonne was appointed the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India after the appointment was ratified by the Constitutional Council.

Mahishini Colonne was also the Deputy High Commissioner to India from 2011 to 2014.