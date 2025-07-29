Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne presents credentials to Indian President

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne presents credentials to Indian President

July 29, 2025   03:00 pm

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Mahishini Colonne has presented her credentials to the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu.

The Indian President accepted credentials from the High Commissioner at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (29).

Mahishini Colonne was appointed the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India after the appointment was ratified by the Constitutional Council.

Mahishini Colonne was also the Deputy High Commissioner to India from 2011 to 2014.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

President Anura Kumara begins state visit to Maldives (English)

President Anura Kumara begins state visit to Maldives (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Teachers' opinions not considered when education reforms were drafted  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Teachers' opinions not considered when education reforms were drafted  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

China among the top R&D spenders in the world - UOP Vice Chancellor (English)

China among the top R&D spenders in the world - UOP Vice Chancellor (English)