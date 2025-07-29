Steps taken to enhance language skills and training of Sri Lankans seeking jobs in Japan

July 29, 2025   03:42 pm

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has taken necessary steps to improve the standards of Sri Lankan job seekers heading to Japan by enhancing their language skills and training.

The General Manager of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), D.D.P. Senanayake, stated that the Bureau is actively working towards this goal.

He made these remarks during a meeting held yesterday (28) with the Chairman of IM Japan, Hiroshi Kimura, and its Managing Director, Masahiko Fukasawa, who are currently visiting Sri Lanka and met with the senior management of the SLBFE.

The Chairman of IM Japan highlighted the high demand for Sri Lankan workers in Japan’s nursing sector and emphasized the need to increase the number of nursing trainees. He also suggested establishing a training pool to support this initiative.

Hiroshi Kimura further agreed to extend IM Japan’s support in conducting training sessions related to the skills test under the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) program, in collaboration with the Bureau.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of the Bureau noted that the number of applicants for this program could be increased by raising awareness among new job seekers about its benefits, with the help of senior trainees. He also mentioned that many individuals have already joined the program through the encouragement and support of these experienced workers.

On this occasion, air tickets were also handed out to 12 individuals who departed for Japan yesterday as technical intern trainees, and to eight job seekers scheduled to leave on August 3 under the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) program.

These job opportunities are being provided under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the SLBFE and IM Japan.

To date, 600 individuals have secured employment under the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP), while 51 have obtained jobs through the Specified Skilled Worker Program (SSWP).

