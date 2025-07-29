Namal returns from Maldives amidst possible arrest

SLPP Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this afternoon (29), concluding his visit to the Maldives.

According to Ada Derana reporter, several attorneys and a group of political supporters were seen gathered at the BIA premises awaiting his arrival.

They had gathered at the BIA following reports of possible attempts to arrest Namal Rajapaksa upon arrival at the BIA, pursuant to a warrant issued by the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court.

In this context, Rajapaksa had reached the BIA on board SriLankan Airlines flight UL 102 from Malé, Maldives, at around 11.30 a.m. today (29).

He had later exited the airport via the Silk Route Lounge at around 12.30 p.m.

A case has been filed against MP Namal Rajapaksa and several others for allegedly disregarding court orders during a protest in 2017 against the transfer of the Hambantota Port to foreign companies.

Police stated that the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court had ordered the arrest of the MP and to produce him before the court, due to his failure to appear before the court when the case was taken up on July 28.

It was under these circumstances that MP Namal Rajapaksa, who had been overseas at the time, returned to the country today.