Namal returns from Maldives amidst possible arrest

Namal returns from Maldives amidst possible arrest

July 29, 2025   03:51 pm

SLPP Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this afternoon (29), concluding his visit to the Maldives.

According to Ada Derana reporter, several attorneys and a group of political supporters were seen gathered at the BIA premises awaiting his arrival.

They had gathered at the BIA following reports of possible attempts to arrest Namal Rajapaksa upon arrival at the BIA, pursuant to a warrant issued by the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court.

In this context, Rajapaksa had reached the BIA on board SriLankan Airlines flight UL 102 from Malé, Maldives, at around 11.30 a.m. today (29).

He had later exited the airport via the Silk Route Lounge at around 12.30 p.m.

A case has been filed against MP Namal Rajapaksa and several others for allegedly disregarding court orders during a protest in 2017 against the transfer of the Hambantota Port to foreign companies.

Police stated that the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court had ordered the arrest of the MP and to produce him before the court, due to his failure to appear before the court when the case was taken up on July 28.

It was under these circumstances that MP Namal Rajapaksa, who had been overseas at the time, returned to the country today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

President Anura Kumara begins state visit to Maldives (English)

President Anura Kumara begins state visit to Maldives (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Teachers' opinions not considered when education reforms were drafted  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Teachers' opinions not considered when education reforms were drafted  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

China among the top R&D spenders in the world - UOP Vice Chancellor (English)

China among the top R&D spenders in the world - UOP Vice Chancellor (English)