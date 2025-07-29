Railway strike called off

July 29, 2025   04:20 pm

The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union has decided to call off the planned 48-hour token strike which was scheduled to be launched from midnight today (29). 

The decision has been taken following discussions between trade union representatives and officials including the Secretary to the Ministry of Transport.

The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union had previously announced that they will be engaging in 48-hour token strike from midnight today citing several demands.

On July 27, Chairman of the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union K.U. Konthasinghe stated that the token strike would be staged on 30 and 31 July if a positive response is not received to the letter submitted to the Ministry of Transport and the Department of Railways on July 22, 2025.

He emphasized that the strike will definitely proceed unless a decisive solution is offered—particularly concerning administrative issues and infrastructure challenges faced by the train drivers.

