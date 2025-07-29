Maldivians have looked to Sri Lanka as a second home for generations - President Muizzu

At a state dinner held in honour of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu highlighted the significant economic potential of Maldives–Sri Lanka relations.

The event held last evening at the Kurumba Hotel, which marked 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, underscored their shared commitment to promoting inclusive prosperity and sustainable development across the Indian Ocean region.

In his address, President Muizzu emphasised that the historical ties between the two island nations have evolved significantly, moving beyond traditional exchanges of goods like dried fish to encompass modern sectors such as tourism, digital technology, security cooperation and cultural exchange.

This diversification, he noted, reflects “not only the dynamism of our bilateral ties but also our shared ambition to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.”

The Maldivian President highlighted the long-standing cooperation in vital areas like education, health and human resource development, which have formed a robust foundation for the current economic expansion.

He expressed confidence that recent high-level discussions between the two governments would “unlock untapped potential and expand opportunities for our people.”

“For generations, Maldivians have looked to Sri Lanka not only as a partner but as a second home,” President Muizzu stated, acknowledging the deep personal and institutional connections that underpin the bilateral relationship. This sentiment of kinship, he suggested, provides a unique advantage in accelerating economic integration.

Both nations are keen to seize the current momentum to collaborate more closely on building inclusive prosperity and regional stability. The reaffirmation of the Maldivian government’s commitment to working “side by side with Sri Lanka in pursuit of our shared aspirations to uplift lives, to strengthen peace and progress and to foster a future built on solidarity and shared vision” signals a strategic push towards mutually beneficial economic growth, the PMD said in a statement.

The discussions between President Muizzu and President Dissanayake are expected to translate into concrete initiatives aimed at boosting trade, investment and collaboration in emerging economic sectors. This state visit, occurring as the two nations celebrate 60 years of formal diplomatic relations, is seen as a pivotal moment for charting a course towards a more integrated and prosperous economic future for the Maldives and Sri Lanka, the statement added.

--PMD