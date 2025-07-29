Former Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody remanded

Former Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for allegedly lodging a false complaint, has been remanded until August 06 by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court.

This order was issued after the retired police officer, who is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ragama, was examined by the Mahara Magistrate.

On July 28, former Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody was arrested in connection with an incident of allegedly lodging a false complaint claiming that he had received death threats from notorious underworld figure Koralagamage Mandinu Padmasiri, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’.

However, the investigations conducted by the CID have revealed that the act was carried out with the intention of ensuring his personal safety.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles and Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) in charge of the Central Province, Lalith Pathinayake, had also lodged complaints with the CID, claiming that they too had received death threats from ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’.