Maldivian FM reaffirms commitment to work closely with Sri Lanka to boost ties

July 29, 2025   06:20 pm

Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdulla Khaleel today (29) paid a courtesy call on the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is on an official visit to Maldives. 

During the meeting, Minister Dr. Khaleel welcomed President Dissanayake and his delegation to the Maldives on his first state visit to the archipelagic country, since assuming office.

He also reaffirmed commitment of the Government of Maldives to working closely with Sri Lanka to further strengthen the longstanding bonds of friendship between the two countries, the Maldivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. 

President Dissanayake reiterated the commitment of the Government of Sri Lanka to continue cooperation across a broader range of areas between Sri Lanka and the Maldives, it added.

Minister Dr. Khaleel was accompanied by High Commissioner of Maldives to Sri Lanka Masood Imad, Secretary Fathimath Inaya, Additional Secretary Aminath Abdulla Didi, and Director General Aishath Fareena.

