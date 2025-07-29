Sarvajana Balaya expresses solidarity with Palestine, calls for strong message as a nation

The leadership of “Sarvajana Balaya” political alliance held a meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Sri Lanka, Ihab Khalil, earlier today (29).

This meeting was held to express the deep and unwavering solidarity of the Sri Lankan people with the innocent civilians of Palestine, who continue to endure immense suffering amid a prolonged and inhumane conflict, a statement said.

“During the discussion, Sarvajana Balaya conveyed its grave concern over the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. The deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, the widespread displacement of families, and the systematic deprivation of basic necessities resulting in starvation, which all constitute egregious violations of international law.”

“We unequivocally condemn these atrocities and call upon Israel to immediately halt all military aggression, lift the illegal siege, and end the collective punishment of an entire population,” the party said, adding that the international community, especially a nation like Sri Lanka, cannot remain indifferent while innocent lives continue to be lost on a daily basis.

The leader of the Sarvajana Balaya, Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera shared his views on the matter, stating that “We should leave all differences aside and unite to support Palestine against this genocide, while sending a strong message as a nation!”

Guided by the timeless principles of our civilizational values, the Sarvajana Balaya reaffirmed its belief that it is the moral duty of all global leaders and nations to stand on the side of peace and humanity.

“At this critical juncture in world history, we call upon international institutions, human rights organizations, and all nations of conscience to act decisively and without delay,” the statement further said.