July 29, 2025   07:24 pm

The Hambantota Magistrate’s Court today (29) recalled the arrest warrant issued against SLPP Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa and granted him anticipatory bail.

This order was issued after MP Rajapaksa appeared before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court through a motion, following his return to the country this morning (July 29) upon concluding his visit to the Maldives.

A case has been filed against MP Namal Rajapaksa and several others for allegedly disregarding court orders during a 2017 protest against the transfer of the Hambantota Port to foreign companies.

The Hambantota Magistrate’s Court had issued the arrest warrant and ordered that the MP be produced in court due to his failure to appear when the case was taken up on July 28.

Under these circumstances, MP Namal Rajapaksa, who had been overseas at the time, returned to the country today and appeared in court through a motion.

