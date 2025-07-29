Maldivian Deputy Speaker and ministers hold bilateral talks with President Dissanayake

Deputy Speaker of the Maldives and five other Maldivian ministers met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (29) at the ‘Kurumba Maldives’ resort and held discussions.

Accordingly, Mr. Ahmed Nazim, Deputy Speaker of the Maldives; Dr. Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Mohamed Saeed, Minister of Economic Development and Trade; Mr. Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, Minister of Defence; Mr. Moosa Zameer, Minister of Finance and Planning; and Mr. Ali Ihusaan, Minister of Home Security and Technology, held talks with the President during the meeting, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

They extended their gratitude to President Dissanayake for undertaking the state visit and expressed confidence that the visit, held in commemoration of 60 years of diplomatic ties between Sri Lanka and the Maldives, would lay the foundation for deeper cooperation, broader understanding, and stronger friendship between the two nations.

A group of senior government officials, including Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, also participated in the discussions.