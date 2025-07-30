Earthquake of magnitude 8 strikes Russian coast; tsunami alert issued
July 30, 2025 05:42 am
Tsunami alerts have been issued after a magnitude 8.0 earthquake off Russia’s east coast.
The quake struck 136km (85 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s far east, the United States Geological Survey said on Tuesday.
Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory for the country, warning of waves of up to 1 metre (3.3 feet) high.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an immediate “tsunami watch” for the state of Hawaii.
The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said in a social media post that the quake may be strong enough to “generate destructive waves” in Hawaii.
There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.