Earthquake of magnitude 8 strikes Russian coast; tsunami alert issued

Tsunami alerts have been issued after a magnitude 8.0 earthquake off Russia’s east coast.

The quake struck 136km (85 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s far east, the United States Geological Survey said on Tuesday.

Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory for the country, warning of waves of up to 1 metre (3.3 feet) high.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an immediate “tsunami watch” for the state of Hawaii.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said in a social media post that the quake may be strong enough to “generate destructive waves” in Hawaii.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.