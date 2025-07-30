UK to recognise Palestinian state unless Israel meets conditions

UK to recognise Palestinian state unless Israel meets conditions

July 30, 2025   06:58 am

The UK will recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes “substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The PM said Israel must also meet other conditions, including agreeing to a ceasefire, committing to a long-term sustainable peace that delivers a two-state solution, and allowing the United Nations to restart the supply of aid, or the UK would take the step at September’s UN General Assembly.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism”.

The UK government has previously said recognition should come at a point when it can have maximum impact, as part of a peace process.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Bodies of Yatinuwara PS Opposition Leader, his wife and child found (English)

Bodies of Yatinuwara PS Opposition Leader, his wife and child found (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident remanded (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident remanded (English)

Several MoUs inked between Sri Lanka and Maldives (English)

Several MoUs inked between Sri Lanka and Maldives (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)