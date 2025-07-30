UK to recognise Palestinian state unless Israel meets conditions

The UK will recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes “substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The PM said Israel must also meet other conditions, including agreeing to a ceasefire, committing to a long-term sustainable peace that delivers a two-state solution, and allowing the United Nations to restart the supply of aid, or the UK would take the step at September’s UN General Assembly.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism”.

The UK government has previously said recognition should come at a point when it can have maximum impact, as part of a peace process.