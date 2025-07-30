The daughter of Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena has surrendered to the Walana Anti-Vice Unit, police stated.

She has surrendered with her attorney in relation to investigations over the alleged possession of an illegally assembled vehicle.

Her husband Dhanushka Weerakkody is currently in remand custody over the incident.

Weerakkody is also linked to an incident involving the seizure of an illegally assembled vehicle in the Matugama area recently.

Meanwhile, the son of Member of Parliament Jagath Vithana, who was earlier arrested by the Panadura Walana Anti-Vice Unit in connection with the same incident, was released on bail.