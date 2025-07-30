First tsunami waves hit northern Japan

The first tsunami from a huge earthquake off Russia’s far east that sparked warnings around the Pacific was observed in northern Japan, measuring around 30 centimeters (one foot), broadcaster NHK reported.

The wave hit the main northern island of Hokkaido, with NHK warning that subsequent waves could be much higher.

Japan’s weather agency said earlier that waves of up to three meters were expected all the way down the northern and eastern coasts of Japan, as far as Wakayama south of Osaka.

Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said no injuries or damages have been reported so far, the AP reports.

The agency has issued an evacuation advisory to more than 900,000 people in 133 municipalities along the Japanese coastline, stretching from Hokkaido to Okinawa. It’s unclear how many people actually took shelter.

