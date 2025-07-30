Tsunami warnings disrupt US West Coast and Hawaii travel, with flights diverted

July 30, 2025   10:36 am

Travel disruptions are mounting along the US West Coast and in Hawaii amid tsunami warnings issued across the Pacific after a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s east coast.

Flights to Honolulu are being disrupted, with diversions, delays and cancellations reported across affected airports, according to FlightRadar24.

Flights from various airlines that departed from Los Angeles, Vancouver, San Francisco and San Diego that were bound for Hawaii were turned back to their destination airports late Tuesday, tracking data shows.

Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines are holding departures to Hawaii, diverting some en route flights, and advising passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

“We are holding flight departures to the Islands on Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines. As a safety precaution, flights en route to Hawaii are returning to the mainland or diverting as needed,” both airlines said in a statement. “We are monitoring airport conditions with government agencies and could see operational impacts. A waiver is in place allowing guests to adjust their travel plans.”

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Thissa Kuttiarachchi expresses regret, retracts claims against President AKD after defamation case (English)

Bodies of Yatinuwara PS Opposition Leader, his wife and child found (English)

Bodies of Yatinuwara PS Opposition Leader, his wife and child found (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident remanded (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident remanded (English)

Several MoUs inked between Sri Lanka and Maldives (English)

Several MoUs inked between Sri Lanka and Maldives (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Crane truck driver involved in fatal Borella accident tests positive for cannabis (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

Sri Lankas exports surge to USD 8.3 billion in first six months of 2025 (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)

GovPay spot fine system launched in Western Province & on highways (English)