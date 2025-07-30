Tsunami warnings disrupt US West Coast and Hawaii travel, with flights diverted

Travel disruptions are mounting along the US West Coast and in Hawaii amid tsunami warnings issued across the Pacific after a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s east coast.

Flights to Honolulu are being disrupted, with diversions, delays and cancellations reported across affected airports, according to FlightRadar24.

Flights from various airlines that departed from Los Angeles, Vancouver, San Francisco and San Diego that were bound for Hawaii were turned back to their destination airports late Tuesday, tracking data shows.

Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines are holding departures to Hawaii, diverting some en route flights, and advising passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

“We are holding flight departures to the Islands on Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines. As a safety precaution, flights en route to Hawaii are returning to the mainland or diverting as needed,” both airlines said in a statement. “We are monitoring airport conditions with government agencies and could see operational impacts. A waiver is in place allowing guests to adjust their travel plans.”

