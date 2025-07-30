July allowance for elders to be credited to bank accounts today
July 30, 2025 10:43 am
The monthly allowance designated for elderly individuals aged over 70, enrolled in the welfare benefit program, will be credited to their respective bank accounts today (30), the Welfare Benefits Board has announced.
This financial aid is provided to a total of 600,768 eligible individuals under the relief scheme while a total sum of Rs. 3,003,840,000 has been allocated for distribution this month to ensure the support reaches the intended recipients.